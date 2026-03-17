Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Allianz Technology Trust had a net margin of 91.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 531 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 535.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 518.21. Allianz Technology Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 281.33 and a 12-month high of GBX 560.

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About Allianz Technology Trust

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Allianz Technology Trust is managed by the highly experienced AllianzGI Global Technology team based in San Francisco. The team benefits from its close proximity to Silicon Valley where many of the world’s key technology companies are headquartered.

The Trust is a UK listed closed-end fund which aims to achieve long-term capital growth by investing principally in technology companies globally. The team looks to identify major trends ahead of the crowd and invest in stocks that have the potential to be tomorrow’s Apple, Google or Microsoft.

The Trust invests in mid to large technology companies.

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