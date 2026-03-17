MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 41,266 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.42% of CRH worth $339,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 24.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,269,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,086,000 after purchasing an additional 448,860 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 663,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,735,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

CRH Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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