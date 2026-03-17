Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Issues Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $96.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.24 million. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Here are the key takeaways from Niu Technologies’ conference call:

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Full-year scale and margin improvement: delivered 1.19 million units with RMB 4.31 billion revenue and a gross margin expansion to 19.6% (up 4.4 ppt YoY).

Full-year scale and margin improvement: delivered with revenue and a gross margin expansion to (up 4.4 ppt YoY). Breakthrough in electric motorcycles: the FX Windstorm family now represents >23% of annual sales (42% of Q4 sales for Windstorm) and international e-motorcycle sales rose ~227% to 9,600 units .

Breakthrough in electric motorcycles: the family now represents >23% of annual sales (42% of Q4 sales for Windstorm) and international e-motorcycle sales rose ~227% to . Near-term headwinds from strategic transitions: Q4 volumes fell ~24% and overseas deliveries plunged as channels were restructured, with aged kick-scooter inventory exceeding RMB 300 million , contributing to a Q4 net loss of RMB 88 million .

Near-term headwinds from strategic transitions: Q4 volumes fell ~24% and overseas deliveries plunged as channels were restructured, with aged kick-scooter inventory exceeding , contributing to a Q4 net loss of . Management is pivoting to direct-to-retailer channels and guides 2026 volume of 1.67–1.91 million units (Q1 revenue +30–50% YoY), but execution risks remain around inventory normalization and channel transition.

Niu Technologies Trading Down 14.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $247.79 million, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of -0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIU. Wall Street Zen lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Report on Niu Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Niu Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Niu Technologies by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Niu Technologies Co, Ltd., established in 2014 and headquartered in Beijing, is a leading designer and manufacturer of smart electric scooters and micro-mobility solutions. The company integrates Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity into its vehicles, enabling real-time monitoring of battery status, vehicle diagnostics, and location tracking through its proprietary mobile application. By leveraging lightweight materials and modular battery systems, Niu aims to deliver efficient urban transportation alternatives that reduce reliance on conventional gasoline-powered motorcycles and cars.

Niu’s product portfolio encompasses a range of electric scooters, motorcycles, and e-bikes marketed under its NQi, MQi, and UQi series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.