Light Street Capital Management LLC Has $40.63 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 6.8% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $40,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,997,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,238,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after acquiring an additional 581,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $3,094,662,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,181,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,348,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,640,000 after purchasing an additional 813,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $267.08. The company has a market cap of $320.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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