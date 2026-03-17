L2 Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lam Research by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lam Research by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.48. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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