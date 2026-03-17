Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,380,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,560,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,924 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,881,000 after purchasing an additional 502,464 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,196,000 after purchasing an additional 295,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $219.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $230.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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