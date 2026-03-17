Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 5.8% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $337,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $507.64 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $452.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.83.

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Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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