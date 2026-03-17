Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 5.8% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.07% of Mastercard worth $337,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA opened at $507.64 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $452.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.
Mastercard News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard is expanding its Crypto Partner Program and pushing stablecoin settlement options (including SoFiUSD), positioning its network as a bridge between traditional rails and on?chain payment flows — a potential new revenue stream and differentiation for cross-border and settlement services. How Mastercard’s Stablecoin Settlement Push Could Reshape the Investment Story for MA Investors
- Positive Sentiment: New crypto partners (TRON joining and Borderless.xyz addition) broaden the program’s ecosystem, increasing the odds of faster product adoption and more on?chain flows routed over Mastercard rails. These partner additions reinforce the previous item. TRON Joins Mastercard Crypto Partner Program
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and MakeMyTrip launched an AI-powered “Lifestyle Navigator” travel concierge, extending value?added services to cardholders and travel partners — a move that can boost transaction volumes and merchant partnerships in high-margin segments like travel. Mastercard launches AI-powered Lifestyle Navigator in partnership with MakeMyTrip
- Positive Sentiment: Mastercard announced a cybersecurity partnership with Cloudflare (highlighted in recent coverage), which can deepen enterprise and government relationships and support product bundling opportunities. Cloudflare (NET) Valuation Check After Earnings Beat And New Mastercard Cybersecurity Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes MA outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor enthusiasm around the items above and steady fundamentals; this is descriptive of price action rather than new fundamental news. MasterCard (MA) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/product moves by payment processors and fintech enablers (e.g., RS2 launching a pan?European card issuing/acceptance product) increase competition and innovation in payments; this is sector?level context for Mastercard rather than an immediate threat. RS2 Launches “Beyond by RS2” to Power the Next Generation of European Fintech
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: MA trades at elevated multiples (forward P/E in the high 20s/low 30s) and while growth drivers are clear, investors may be cautious if revenue acceleration or margin expansion slows — a potential headwind for the stock. Is Mastercard Incorporated (MA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Evercore set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.83.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.
Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.
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