Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Short Interest Up 21.7% in February

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,451 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 12th total of 33,244 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,291 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.8%

NTRSO traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $19.19. 49,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,104. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

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Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading global financial services firm specializing in asset servicing, asset management, wealth management and banking solutions. The company provides custody and fund administration, investment management, fiduciary and trust services, treasury management and related investment operations for institutions, affluent families, and high-net-worth individuals. Its platform supports a wide range of asset classes including equities, fixed income, alternatives and private markets, and delivers clearing and execution, performance measurement, accounting, and regulatory reporting solutions.

Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has expanded to serve clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

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