ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Short Interest Up 21.2% in February

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 788,983 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 12th total of 651,204 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,418,045 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,418,045 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. 11,022,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,051,478. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $56.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Gold

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 55,280.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the second quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter valued at $336,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of gold will be the United States dollar price of gold bullion as measured by the London afternoon fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated gold bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

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