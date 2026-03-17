AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,307 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $94,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.35 and its 200-day moving average is $224.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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