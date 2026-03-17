Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,194,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,519 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $812,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VB opened at $262.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $281.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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