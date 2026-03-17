National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Intuit worth $223,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the third quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 23.8% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.5% during the third quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total value of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. The trade was a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

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Intuit Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $452.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.00 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 target price on Intuit in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.06.

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Intuit Profile

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Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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