Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Effie D. Silva sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $247,194.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,999.84. This represents a 40.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $146,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,840.40. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.4%

FDP stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $968.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 63.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

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