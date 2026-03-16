Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,351,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,425,637 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for about 2.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $55,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.40 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 27,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $392,383.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,555 shares in the company, valued at $392,383.20. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Forbes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,437. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Read Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.