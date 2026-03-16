Invenomic Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 174.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,535 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 320.0% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 94.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $192.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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