Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Stock Holdings Cut by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,977,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,874 shares during the period. Equinox Gold comprises 1.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $33,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. KW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Equinox Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Equinox Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equinox Gold

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.