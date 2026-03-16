Hamlin Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,698 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $148,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $150.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $349.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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