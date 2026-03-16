Savills (LON:SVS) Insider John Waters Buys 1,000 Shares

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider John Waters acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 923 per share, with a total value of £9,230.

Savills Price Performance

Shares of LON:SVS traded up GBX 26 on Monday, hitting GBX 928. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,029.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 994.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.17. Savills plc has a twelve month low of GBX 858.89 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,126. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

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Savills (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 77.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Savills had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savills plc will post 76.1455526 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,180.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SVS

About Savills

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Founded in the UK in 1855, Savills is one of the world’s leading property agents. Our experience and expertise spans the globe, with 600 offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

Our scale gives us wide-ranging specialist and local knowledge, and we take pride in providing best-in-class advice as we help individuals, businesses and institutions make better property decisions.

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