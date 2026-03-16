Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Insider Michelle Scrimgeour Buys 21,616 Shares

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Scrimgeour acquired 21,616 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 per share, with a total value of £49,716.80.

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BPT traded down GBX 2 during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 238. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,651. Bridgepoint Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220.80 and a twelve month high of GBX 366.68. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 279.03 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.69.

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Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 26.50 EPS for the quarter. Bridgepoint Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgepoint Group plc will post 17.4062165 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 395 to GBX 415 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 385.

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About Bridgepoint Group

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Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

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