Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS) CEO Acquires $99,732.75 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy Goodnow purchased 17,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $99,732.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,696.97. The trade was a 2.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

SENS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.28. 432,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 127,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,701,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,302 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. JBR Co Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 price target on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

About Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

Further Reading

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