Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,515 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 8,816 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinox Gold

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. 3,305,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,117,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Equinox Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Equinox Gold’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.