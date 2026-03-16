Short Interest in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Decreases By 15.9%

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,887 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 15,318 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. 4,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,944. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,555,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,541,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 118,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 243,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 87,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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