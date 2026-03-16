Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Whirlpool traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $56.3160, with a volume of 1207836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $82.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.8%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 42.3% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 617,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,499,000 after buying an additional 183,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2,119.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 49,661 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 2,169,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,537,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 54,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

About Whirlpool

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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