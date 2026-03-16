Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,815,862 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 12th total of 13,985,364 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,622,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,622,237 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Liberty Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,902,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after buying an additional 208,307 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,936,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after purchasing an additional 813,798 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,237,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,384,000 after purchasing an additional 719,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,212,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,001 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Liberty Global Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of LBTYA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 509,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,383. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($8.14). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 58.32% and a negative net margin of 146.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LBTYA

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global plc operates as a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering a wide array of broadband internet, digital cable television, fixed-line telephony and mobile services. Through its extensive fiber and hybrid-fiber coaxial networks, the company delivers high-speed internet connectivity, video on demand and interactive television platforms to residential and business customers. Its service portfolio includes digital voice, managed Wi-Fi solutions, home security and converged connectivity bundles designed to meet evolving consumer and enterprise demands.

The company’s footprint spans key European markets, including the United Kingdom and Ireland under the Virgin Media brand, the Netherlands through Ziggo, Belgium via Telenet, and operations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Poland and Luxembourg.

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