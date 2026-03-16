Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,260 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 12th total of 19,009 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,504 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings Participation Investors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 277,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter.

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Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

Shares of MPV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.

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