Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Equitable Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $2.46 billion 1.65 $474.78 million $2.77 8.84 Equitable Financial $33.95 million 1.18 $3.44 million $1.31 12.40

Analyst Recommendations

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitable Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Associated Banc and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 7 4 1 2.50 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Associated Banc presently has a consensus target price of $29.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.26%. Given Associated Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Associated Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Associated Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 19.31% 10.25% 1.07% Equitable Financial 9.70% 6.57% 0.64%

Summary

Associated Banc beats Equitable Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

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Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Equitable Financial

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Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

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