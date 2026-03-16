American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.27), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.15%.

Here are the key takeaways from American Vanguard’s conference call:

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Completed a debt refinancing with two term loans (Centerbridge and a BMO-led syndicate) with no equity dilution, which management says secures runway and financial stability despite higher interest costs.

(Centerbridge and a BMO-led syndicate) with no equity dilution, which management says secures runway and financial stability despite higher interest costs. Announced rationalization of the Los Angeles manufacturing facility and a move of global HQ to Irvine, expected to save about $4.0M and $0.5M annually respectively and improve utilization at the Axis, Alabama site.

and a move of global HQ to Irvine, expected to save about $4.0M and $0.5M annually respectively and improve utilization at the Axis, Alabama site. 2025 sales fell to $515M (down 6%), adjusted EBITDA was $39.2M (slightly below target), and a roughly $50M drop in customer prepayments increased year?end nominal debt levels.

drop in customer prepayments increased year?end nominal debt levels. Company forecasts a meaningful product-driven growth runway—five North American launches in 2026, a goal of 25 NA registrations by 2031, and an estimated $100M of incremental annual revenue from in?development products by 2030–31.

of incremental annual revenue from in?development products by 2030–31. Management expects operational improvement from supply?chain hires, cost containment and a software rollout (targeting inventory turns of 2.25), and guided 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $44M–$48M on $530M–$550M of sales; the company also remediated audit material weaknesses and filed its Form 10?K.

American Vanguard Stock Down 0.0%

AVD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. 355,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 117.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1,732.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55,056 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

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American Vanguard Company Profile

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American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products for crop protection, turf and ornamental care, and public health pest control. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company offers a portfolio of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides designed for use across agricultural, turf and urban pest management applications. Its research and development efforts focus on novel chemistries and formulation technologies that address emerging pest resistance and regulatory requirements.

The company’s product lines include emulsifiable concentrates, wettable powders, granular formulations, baits and liquid concentrates sold under proprietary brand names.

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