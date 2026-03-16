American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.27), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million. American Vanguard had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.15%.
Here are the key takeaways from American Vanguard’s conference call:
- Completed a debt refinancing with two term loans (Centerbridge and a BMO-led syndicate) with no equity dilution, which management says secures runway and financial stability despite higher interest costs.
- Announced rationalization of the Los Angeles manufacturing facility and a move of global HQ to Irvine, expected to save about $4.0M and $0.5M annually respectively and improve utilization at the Axis, Alabama site.
- 2025 sales fell to $515M (down 6%), adjusted EBITDA was $39.2M (slightly below target), and a roughly $50M drop in customer prepayments increased year?end nominal debt levels.
- Company forecasts a meaningful product-driven growth runway—five North American launches in 2026, a goal of 25 NA registrations by 2031, and an estimated $100M of incremental annual revenue from in?development products by 2030–31.
- Management expects operational improvement from supply?chain hires, cost containment and a software rollout (targeting inventory turns of 2.25), and guided 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $44M–$48M on $530M–$550M of sales; the company also remediated audit material weaknesses and filed its Form 10?K.
American Vanguard Stock Down 0.0%
AVD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. 355,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on American Vanguard
American Vanguard Company Profile
American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemical products for crop protection, turf and ornamental care, and public health pest control. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the company offers a portfolio of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and rodenticides designed for use across agricultural, turf and urban pest management applications. Its research and development efforts focus on novel chemistries and formulation technologies that address emerging pest resistance and regulatory requirements.
The company’s product lines include emulsifiable concentrates, wettable powders, granular formulations, baits and liquid concentrates sold under proprietary brand names.
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