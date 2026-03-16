ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas Exane now has a $140.00 price target on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $117.20 and last traded at $114.9830. Approximately 12,252,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,779,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.62.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow
Insider Activity at ServiceNow
Key ServiceNow News
Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from Neutral to Outperform and set a $140 price target, citing the share-price pullback and brighter near-term valuation—this analyst upgrade is likely a direct driver of buying interest. ServiceNow (NOW) Stock Gets Bullish Upgrade From BNP Paribas
- Positive Sentiment: Carahsoft expanded its partnership to distribute the ServiceNow AI Platform across its full U.S. and Canada reseller ecosystem (commercial + industry channels), which should broaden go-to-market reach into healthcare, financial services and other enterprise segments. Carahsoft and ServiceNow Expand Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow and Cohesity announced a partnership to provide real-time resilience for autonomous AI agents by pairing ServiceNow’s AI Agent Control Tower with Cohesity’s Data Cloud—this strengthens the company’s product positioning for enterprise AI deployments. ServiceNow, Cohesity Partner for Real-Time AI Agent Resilience
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights ServiceNow’s efforts to expand AI solutions into government and telecom (new public sector offerings and telco partnerships), signaling continued product rollout but uncertain near-term revenue impact. ServiceNow Expands AI Reach Into Government And Telecom
- Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower (product launch covered earlier) remains the strategic backbone for the company’s AI message—important for long-term monetization but already priced in to some degree by investors. ServiceNow Launches AI Control Tower
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Bill McDermott’s comments warning that AI agents could push college-graduate unemployment into the 30%+ range have generated widespread negative headlines and could stoke regulatory, reputational or demand concerns if customers or policymakers react—this commentary creates headline volatility even as it underscores the market for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools. ‘So much of the work is going to be done by agents’: ServiceNow CEO says graduate unemployment could reach 30% because of AI agents
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 117,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,677,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,953,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $951,106,000 after buying an additional 341,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.
The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- The “secret weapon” behind Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Iran isn’t the real war
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.