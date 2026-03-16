ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday after BNP Paribas Exane upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas Exane now has a $140.00 price target on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $117.20 and last traded at $114.9830. Approximately 12,252,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 19,779,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.62.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $216.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.61.

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Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Key ServiceNow News

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,903,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 117,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,677,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,953,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $951,106,000 after buying an additional 341,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

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ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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