Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Posts Earnings Results

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 32.82% and a negative net margin of 3,044.70%.The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Rafael Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE RFL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.36. 65,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Rafael has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.58.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rafael by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP bought a new position in Rafael during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rafael by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

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