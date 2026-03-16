Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 9,841.86%.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 1,540,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,472. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,210,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,887 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

Earnings History for Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX)

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