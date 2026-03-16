Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Releases Earnings Results

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 9,841.86%.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CATX traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $5.22. 1,540,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,472. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,210,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,887 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.