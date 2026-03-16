PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 61,789 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 12th total of 51,596 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 98,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of PCTTW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 19,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

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PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

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PureCycle Technologies, Inc is a sustainable materials company that develops and licenses patented recycling technology designed to restore post?consumer polypropylene waste to virgin?like quality. The company’s core business activity centers on an innovative solvent?based purification process, which removes contaminants and impurities from recycled polypropylene feedstock. This approach yields a product known as PureCycle Resin, a recycled polymer suitable for use in food?grade packaging, consumer goods, automotive components, and other applications that traditionally rely on virgin plastics.

PureCycle offers both proprietary technology licensing and finished?resin sales.

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