Short Interest in Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT) Declines By 21.3%

Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,321 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 12th total of 4,222 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,788 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Plutus Financial Group Trading Down 2.8%

PLUT traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.11. 22,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,704. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Plutus Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plutus Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Plutus Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Plutus Financial Group, Inc is a diversified holding company focused on mortgage finance and credit services in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Plutus Financial, Inc, the company originates, underwrites and services residential and commercial mortgage loans. Since its incorporation in the early 1980s and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ, Plutus Financial Group has built its reputation on providing tailored financing solutions to homebuyers, real estate investors and developers.

The company’s product offerings include conventional mortgage loans, FHA and VA?insured programs, jumbo and non?conforming loans, construction financing and home equity lines of credit.

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