Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,201,963 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 12th total of 3,000,562 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,006,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,006,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 5,991.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 164,655,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,071,000 after buying an additional 161,952,400 shares during the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,276,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,650,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,053 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,203,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 320.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,611,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,972 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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