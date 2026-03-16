Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $253.89 and last traded at $252.82. Approximately 31,941,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 48,891,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.12.

Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. CLSA upped their price target on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.58.

Apple Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

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Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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