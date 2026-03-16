IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Still a Buy?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $44.94. 40,066,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 40,653,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

IREN News Roundup

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IREN. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings raised IREN from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IREN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

IREN Stock Up 8.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IREN by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IREN by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IREN by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IREN by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IREN in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Company Profile

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IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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