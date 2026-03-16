PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 14,441,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 25,157,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

Key Stories Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

PayPal Trading Up 1.2%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,113.34. This trade represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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