Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.53. 88,280,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 100,193,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONDS. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Ondas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ondas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

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Ondas Stock Up 3.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

In other news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,188,786.05. This trade represents a 24.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil J. Laird sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $42,906.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,224 shares in the company, valued at $77,963.52. This trade represents a 35.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,605 shares of company stock worth $5,385,865. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351,725 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,479,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,202,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter valued at about $11,123,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ondas by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920,071 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

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Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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