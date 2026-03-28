Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $45.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

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