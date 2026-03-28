First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

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First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $123.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.0668 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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