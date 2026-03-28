IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,461 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% during the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $251.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $181.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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