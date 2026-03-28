JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. $CMRE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,214 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $6,075,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Costamare by 527.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 703,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 591,785 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Costamare by 55.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 605,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 215,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 13.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,500,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 178,425 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

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Costamare Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMRE. Weiss Ratings downgraded Costamare from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMRE

About Costamare

(Free Report)

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long?term and short?term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

Further Reading

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