5,349 Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7%

PWB opened at $123.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $138.48.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.