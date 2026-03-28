JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 281,488 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $3,647,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 14.5% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,341,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,627 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 284,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 81,572 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CompoSecure Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.98.

CompoSecure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CompoSecure

About CompoSecure

(Free Report)

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure’s offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company’s product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

See Also

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