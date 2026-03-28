Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 321,211 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,692.98. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,048,552. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $94.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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