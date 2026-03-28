Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 44,627 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $145,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 231,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 262,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

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Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $265.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.85%.Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $2,389,528.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,615.09. The trade was a 90.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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