JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 106,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,023 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,259,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after purchasing an additional 932,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corus Family Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 79,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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