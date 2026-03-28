Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 39.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 502,717 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 879,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 422,608 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,688,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,634,000 after acquiring an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 363,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after acquiring an additional 213,276 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 123,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insider Activity at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,454,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 398,180 shares in the company, valued at $23,170,094.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of BHE opened at $55.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.55%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early?stage design and prototyping to high?volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

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