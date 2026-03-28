JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 16,378 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 324,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

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Key Stories Impacting VanEck Merk Gold ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Merk Gold ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Consumer?sentiment data and rising inflation expectations pushed spot gold above key levels, sparking safe?haven buying that supports gold?backed ETFs like OUNZ. Read More.

Consumer?sentiment data and rising inflation expectations pushed spot gold above key levels, sparking safe?haven buying that supports gold?backed ETFs like OUNZ. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical rebound: gold bounced after testing the 200?day moving average, with analysts flagging a rally attempt toward higher targets — a setup that tends to attract ETF inflows. Read More.

Technical rebound: gold bounced after testing the 200?day moving average, with analysts flagging a rally attempt toward higher targets — a setup that tends to attract ETF inflows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Gold snapped a multi?week losing streak, signaling the end of recent selling pressure and prompting buyers to re?enter bullion exposure via ETFs. Read More.

Gold snapped a multi?week losing streak, signaling the end of recent selling pressure and prompting buyers to re?enter bullion exposure via ETFs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary from bullion-focused managers (Sprott) says large institutional allocations to gold are still pending — a catalyst for sustained ETF demand if flows materialize. Read More.

Market commentary from bullion-focused managers (Sprott) says large institutional allocations to gold are still pending — a catalyst for sustained ETF demand if flows materialize. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note modest corrective gains and intra?day entry levels; this technical chatter can boost short?term trading in OUNZ but doesn’t guarantee a trend change. Read More.

Analysts note modest corrective gains and intra?day entry levels; this technical chatter can boost short?term trading in OUNZ but doesn’t guarantee a trend change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Price analysis shows gold is searching for a durable floor and momentum — mixed signals that can produce volatile ETF flows as traders test support and resistance. Read More.

Price analysis shows gold is searching for a durable floor and momentum — mixed signals that can produce volatile ETF flows as traders test support and resistance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader technical studies warn bearish signals are growing across timeframes, increasing the risk of renewed selling that would pressure OUNZ. Read More.

Broader technical studies warn bearish signals are growing across timeframes, increasing the risk of renewed selling that would pressure OUNZ. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Flows and prices have been hurt by a stronger dollar, rising bond yields and talk of coordinated hawkish central?bank policy — macro factors that cap gold’s upside and can reduce ETF demand. Read More.

Flows and prices have been hurt by a stronger dollar, rising bond yields and talk of coordinated hawkish central?bank policy — macro factors that cap gold’s upside and can reduce ETF demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Supply and selling pressures: Turkey reported selling a sizable quantity of official gold reserves, an additional source of metal entering the market that can weigh on prices. Read More.

Supply and selling pressures: Turkey reported selling a sizable quantity of official gold reserves, an additional source of metal entering the market that can weigh on prices. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical and commodity moves are mixed — oil surges and changing Iran?conflict dynamics have at times pushed gold lower (safe?haven demand hasn’t been consistent), which can produce choppy flows for OUNZ. Read More.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Price Performance

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.08. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $53.35.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

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