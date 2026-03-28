John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 1,595.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Zacks Research raised John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, John Wiley & Sons has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $410.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

Further Reading

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