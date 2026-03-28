JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $41.70 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

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